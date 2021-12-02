CUMBERLAND — Fire and police investigators remain on the scene of a fire that broke out in an apartment early Thursday on Pennsylvania Avenue.
An Allegany County medical examiner was called to the scene along with the C3I Unit following initial response of first responders.
LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford and Bedford Road volunteer fire companies and an Allegany County ambulance from the county's LaVale station also responded to the scene for the fire that was reported about 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters remained at the scene at about 9 a.m. along with investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Check back for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.