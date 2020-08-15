FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man remained jailed without bond Saturday after police allegedly found him in possession of 69 capsules of heroin.
John Edward Blowe, 44, faces charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing and hindering a police officer. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Frostburg Police said they received a tip Friday afternoon about a wanted man traveling to an unnamed city business and the vehicle he'd be in.
There they located Travis James Dixon, 33, a passenger in the vehicle, who had an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court, police said. He also faces drug charges after police allegedly found suspected paraphernalia in his possession and in the car where he was sitting. Dixon was also being held at the detention center on Saturday.
Police said when Blowe, who was also a passenger, was searched, the officer felt a "softball-sized baggie" underneath his clothes and suspected it was drugs.
As he attempted to place Blowe in hand restraints, Blowe allegedly attempted to run, but was unsuccessful, police said.
The officer suffered minor injuries while retraining Blowe and was treated by Allegany County Department of Emergency Services personnel.
