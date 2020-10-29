MCHENRY — A McHenry man was seriously injured and a Friendsville man faces charges following a Wednesday hit-and-run incident described by police as a drug deal gone wrong.
Henry Sines, 28, of McHenry, was hospitalized at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, following the incident about 5:15 p.m. outside 145 Bumble Bee Road. Information about his condition was not available Thursday.
Maryland State Police said Hines was standing at the passenger side window of a cargo van operated by Timothy Ross, 39, and allege the men were in the midst of a drug deal.
Police said the drug deal was interrupted and Ross began to drive away, running over Sines in the process. Police didn’t specify how the drug deal was interrupted.
Ross and a passenger, Debbie Lancaster, 52, also of Friendsville, were located in Friendsville, where she was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She was arrested and later released from custody on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Ross was taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries obtained from a separate vehicle accident.
