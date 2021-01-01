KEYSER, W.Va. — Authorities on Friday identified the man who was shot and killed by police when he reportedly attempted to disarm a Mineral County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene of a New Creek house fire.
Winston Kent Redman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Wednesday incident at 1316 Hooker Hollow Road, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
According to deputies, Redman suffered significant burns in the fire and was being treated by medical personnel when he became “agitated and combative” with the providers and left the ambulance.
Redman was convinced to reenter the ambulance, deputies said, but continued to be combative and, as a deputy entered the ambulance, Redman lunged from the stretcher, shoved a paramedic and pushed the deputy off the rear step of the ambulance, then grabbed the officer’s holstered firearm.
“Redman grabbed the officer’s handgun with both hands and was trying to release it from the holster,” read the release.
A second deputy assisted the first in attempting to gain control of Redman.
“Redman pulled away from him, continuing to attempt to get the gun from its holster while the initial deputy was fighting to maintain control of the weapon,” read the release.
The second deputy then fired one shot that struck Redman.
Neither deputy was injured, and both have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by West Virginia State Police. None of the EMS providers were injured.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the residence. One resident was injured, a woman who suffered smoke inhalation, police said.
