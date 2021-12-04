CUMBERLAND, Md. — A man found dead early Thursday following a fire at a Pennsylvania Avenue apartment building had been shot, Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said Saturday.
The victim, identified as Isaiah Michael Hagans, 25, of Baltimore, died from the gunshot wounds in addition to trauma caused by the fire.
Alex Sweeney, 25, of Mount Vernon, New York, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
He reportedly ran from the building in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue as officers responded to investigate a 911 call reporting gunshots just after 4:30 a.m.
Officers quickly took Sweeney into custody and minutes later, about 4:40 a.m., the building was reported to be on fire.
Sweeney remained jailed without bond Saturday night at the Allegany County Detention Center. He had a preliminary court hearing scheduled Dec. 30.
Police said the homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call city police at 301-777-1600, email cpd@cumberlandmd.gov or at Facebook.com/CumberlandPD. A confidential tip can be submitted to Allegany-Mineral County Crimesolvers by calling 301-722-4300 or on the web at http://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.
