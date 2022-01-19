BEL AIR, Md. — A 37-year-old Cumberland woman was killed Saturday evening when she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Route 220 in the area of Barton Boulevard, according to Maryland State Police.
Alicia Green was pronounced dead after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland following the accident that occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m.
State police said Green was struck after entering the path of a northbound Nissan Altima passenger vehicle.
No additional investigative information was available.
Police are asking any witnesses to the Jan. 15 incident to contact the Cumberland barrack of the state police at 301-729-2101.
Various first-responders units were dispatched to the scene by the Allegany County 911 emergency center. The roadway was closed for nearly two hours.
