MCHENRY — A search is ongoing for a West Virginia man whose vehicle was located in Garrett County three days before he was reported missing.
The missing man was identified by Maryland State Police as 22-year-old Hassan “AJ” Aino of Morgantown.
Aino is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has a mustache and short beard. Aino was reported missing on Sunday.
It was Oct. 22 when state police at McHenry received a phone call from a hunter who reported an abandoned vehicle with a broken driver’s side window parked in a large pull-off area at the intersection of Lower New Germany Road and Avilton Lonaconing Road in Garrett County.
A check of the vehicle registration identified the owner as Aino.
Police said the vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Impreza, was not reported stolen.
After several attempts were made to contact Aino, state police requested Morgantown City Police Department to attempt to contact Aino at his home address.
Police said numerous attempts were made over the course of the next 48 hours with no results.
On Sunday, a trooper from the McHenry barrack spoke with Aino’s sister and father in Morgantown, who reported him missing.
A search of the area was conducted Tuesday by Maryland State Police from the criminal enforcement division, K-9 Unit and McHenry barrack, personnel from Garrett County Emergency Management and officers from Natural Resources Police. Police said nothing suspicious was found.
More than 40 people conducted a second extensive search covering about 130 acres on Wednesday. The six-hour search was conducted by personnel from the Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force, Maryland State Police K-9 and all-terrain vehicle units, four cadaver dogs from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, ATV units from the Natural Resources Police, Garrett County Emergency Management personnel and volunteers from local fire departments.
State police at McHenry are continuing to assist the Morgantown Police Department as new information and leads develop.
Anyone with information on Aino’s whereabouts should contact the Morgantown Police Department detective unit at 304-284-7454 or state police at McHenry at 301-387-1101.
