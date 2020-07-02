Police increasing highway patrols over holiday weekend

CUMBERLAND — With Independence Day falling on a weekend and there being an expected, according to AAA, heavy dose of drivers on the road, due in part to COVID-19's crushing impact on other modes of travel, Maryland State Police will be out in full force targeting speeding, impaired and distracted driving and other violations that can result in highway accidents.
There will be additional troopers working overtime in this effort, funded by way of highway safety grants through the Maryland Department of Transportation Safety Office. As well, troopers from the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, who are specially trained and focus mostly on locating and arresting impaired drivers, will be out this weekend.
"We are doing the same enforcement efforts to keep the county as safe as possible," said Allegany County Sheriff's Office Maj. Randy Cutter. "We will have full shifts working."
The Cumberland Police Department will have officers out on the roadways and in neighborhoods conducting traffic safety enforcement and watching for distracted and impaired operators, said a city police spokesperson.
"After rising at an annual rate of 3.2% the previous four years, travel from July through September will fall 14.6% in 2020," said Jeanette Tejeda de Gomez, AAA Mid-Atlantic senior specialist, Public and Government Affairs. "The overall expected 707 million trips is 120 million trips lower than the volume seen in 2019."
Throughout the Eastern Seaboard, from Maryland to Florida, AAA expects that people will take 127.8 million trips via automotive vehicle, a 2.9% decrease from 2019. They expect 2.9 million trips via air travel, a 73.1% decrease from 2019, and 1.6 million trips via other means of transportation, a decrease of 85.9% from 2019.
People have pulled back in every other mode of travel, in vehicles you have more control over where you stop and your itinerary, Tejeda de Gomez said.
Cars are likely to account for 97% of travel for vacations this summer, according to AAA data.
Gas prices in Cumberland on Thursday averaged $2.17, 68 cents cheaper than last year at this same time. Over the Fourth of July last year, gas prices in the city were around $2.85.
"While the average will continue to increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, travelers will find pump prices about 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday across Maryland and nationally," Tejeda de Gomez said.
Erratic drivers traveling on Maryland interstates can be reported by dialing #77 and providing vehicle descriptions and locations to the nearest state police barracks.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.