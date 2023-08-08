CRESAPTOWN — Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of an inmate Monday at the Western Correctional Institution.
Moise Louis, 34, was pronounced dead of multiple injuries by emergency medical service personnel who responded to the maximum security prison on U.S. Route 220 Monday afternoon.
Another inmate has been identified as a suspect and is being held in another location within the Division of Correction. He has not been charged, pending further investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit and review by the Office of the State's Attorney.
