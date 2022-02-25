CUMBERLAND — Police investigated Friday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat was made against Washington Middle School.
Cumberland Police, Maryland State Police troopers and deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff's Office descended on the Massachusetts Avenue school about 2:35 p.m., blocked off vehicle entrances and established a command center.
City police Chief Chuck Ternent said the threat came around dismissal from a man who claimed there was a bomb at the school.
Police with long guns provided security as students were moved to nearby Fort Hill High School for dismissal.
Police also provided security at other schools, Ternent said.
It was unclear where the threat originated or who received it.
