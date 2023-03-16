Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 12:48 pm
BITTINGER — Maryland Route 495 near Dung Hill Road was closed Thursday morning in both directions as authorities investigate a fatal vehicle accident, Maryland State Police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.