CUMBERLAND — A disturbance involving a firearm late Sunday at a McMullen Highway residence remains under investigation by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported in the incident that the sheriff's office said involved "no danger to the community."
The incident reportedly involved one suspect and was not a home invasion as unconfirmed reports initially indicated, police said.
There were occupants in the residence at the time of the incident, police said.
Further information was not available.
