FROSTBURG — A local Chinese restaurant is adding more security cameras and has covered its windows with boards after they were damaged on three separate occasions since January.
Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello said Thursday his department is investigating the incidents at Eastern Express on Main Street, and all three “appear very similar in character.”
While the store is outfitted with security cameras and Eastern Express staff are reviewing the footage, Costello said, they have so far not captured anything.
“Unfortunately, they don’t always have clear timeframes, so they’re just reviewing video footage to see if they can find something,” Costello said.
It’s too early to say whether the damage was done intentionally, Costello said. While police “can’t exclude any possibilities,” the chief also said it is too soon to speculate on any potential motivation.
Asked whether there was any chance of a potentially racially-motivated crime, Costello said he “would be reluctant to inflame that without additional evidence.” No incidents have been reported at the city’s two Japanese restaurants, Shogun and Yamato Steakhouse, Costello said, and he hasn’t heard of similar instances at any of the county’s other Asian restaurants.
“Either way, I think it is just too early to say,” Costello said. “It can’t be excluded at this point, but we want to see some additional evidence, I think, to support that before really pushing that.”
Eileen Zheng, the daughter of Eastern Express owners Xing Yang and Mike Zheng, said Thursday that in the family’s 30 years in business in the community, they’ve been fortunate to not meet with any racism. The Frostburg community has been welcoming and supportive, Zheng said, and they’ve been inundated with positive feedback since going public with the three recent incidents.
“You’ll always have your rude customers or whatever, but there’s never been any instances of racism or discrimination toward us,” Zheng said.
When the first incident occurred in January, Zheng said, they did not think much of it. There was a single, small hole in the window, she recalled, and a big snowstorm had just passed through the area.
The hole was about the size of the head of a nail, Zheng said. She and her family reasoned that the damage must have been caused by a pebble or something similar.
The second time was in March and was more concerning, Zheng said. That time, there was a single hole in the window roughly the size of a nickel.
“The second time, I think that’s when we definitely were a little bit more alarmed because the second time it happened, there was no, like, snowstorm or anything like that,” Zheng said. “So we were like, ‘OK, this is definitely not just a weird coincidence,’ but we still didn’t make it public or anything like that. That’s when we set up our own camera system and began watching more closely to see what’s been going on.”
Despite having cameras set up a month in advance of the third incident occurring Sunday, Zheng said they may have been positioned in such a way that they didn’t capture anyone potentially tampering with the building.
They’ll be installing more cameras following this latest incident, Yang said, adding that she has also seen more officers patrolling the area of late, and she’s grateful for their efforts.
“It’s very hard for the police also,” Yang said. “They cannot stay there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’re not expecting anybody to do that, even ourselves.”
Zheng, who attends school in Baltimore, said her classmates there have raised $1,700 for her family’s business in the wake of the recent incidents. That doesn’t include the increased orders for the store and vocal outpouring of support they’ve seen from the local community online, either, Zheng noted.
“We know that one person doesn’t represent the community or our experience here at all,” Zheng said. “Our experience here over the last 25-30 years has been so overwhelmingly positive. We’re concerned by this one person, but we know that’s not the general consensus in the community, so we’re comforted by that.”
Costello urged anyone with information to contact police at 301-689-3000 or Allegany/Mineral Counties Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.