KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser Police continue to investigate an altercation Saturday at a Ward Avenue residence.
One person reportedly suffered a laceration and received medical treatment at Potomac Valley Hospital following the 8:46 p.m. incident.
Police said the domestic-related incident reportedly involved two men who began fighting following an argument. One man was reportedly armed with a baseball bat and the other had a knife.
One of the men ran from the scene prior to the arrival of investigating officers, police said.
