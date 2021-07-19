CUMBERLAND — Vandalism at Fort Hill High School in the area of the school cafeteria is being investigated by Cumberland Police.
Entry into the school was reportedly made Saturday at 10:15 p.m. by three male suspects who were accompanied by a female suspect, police said.
A crime scene investigator was dispatched to the school after city police was notified of the incident Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 722-4300.
