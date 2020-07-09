CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a woman missing from the Cumberland area.
Regina Wertz, 77, was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, police said.
She was driving a maroon, 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 53851HC. The vehicle has red tape on the front bumper that covers minor damage.
Police said Wertz may be suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other medical issues.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 301-777-1600.
A Silver Alert is a notification to the public about missing persons, especially senior citizens who may be suffering with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other mental disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.