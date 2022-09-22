CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is reminding citizens to be cautious when contacted by financial institutions or businesses indicating that financial accounts are “red-flagged” or “compromised."
"Typically these entities will not contact you directly and it is best practice to obtain a contact name or extension. They use a contact number you trust and have obtained for your financial institution or business," said Cpl. Cory Beard, a Cumberland Police investigator assigned to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.
"If a financial institution contacts you and tries to verify your account information, remember, they already have your account information and will not request a bank number or routing number," he said.
In addition, many scams are reportedly using text messaging with a link that will lead you to a fake website that is designed to capture your login credentials.
Police warn also if the callers are requesting payment via gift cards, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency it is most likely a scam.
