Police: Lonaconing man victim of Route 135 crash

WESTERNPORT — A 73-year-old Lonaconing man has been identified as the victim of Sunday’s single-vehicle crash that occurred on state Route 135 in the area of the former Tri-Towns Plaza near Westernport, according to Maryland State Police.
Roger Wilhelm died in the late-morning crash that occurred on eastbound Route 135, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Allegany County emergency medical services personnel.
Wilhelm was the operator and sole occupant of a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that traveled off the roadway and overturned off the eastbound embankment about 10:30 a.m., police said.
The accident forced the closure of Route 135 for more than four hours during the investigation.
