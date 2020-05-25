Police make pair of warrant residents

William Ross Mason Shrader — police lights

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police arrested two city residents on outstanding warrants Sunday.

Jennifer Lynn Vanmeter, 26, was arrested on charges of second degree child abuse and assault. She was released on a $10,000 bond after appearing before a district court commissioner.

Douglas Bryan Combs, 57, was arrested on charges of dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment and assault. Combs was released on personal recognizance.

