MIDLOTHIAN — A Frostburg man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Bloomington, made a phony 911 call reporting that someone had fallen into the Potomac River at Luke, then tried to hide the vehicle at a Midlothian farm.
Maryland State Police said Robert Brian Winner, 34, faces various criminal and traffic-related charges in connection with the incident that began just after 6 a.m.
Winner, who police said was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for an emergency evaluation.
Winner's call to 911 prompted alert of the Allegany County Special Operations water team, Maryland State Police medevac Trooper 5, Natural Resources Police and volunteer fire and rescue units in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
As rescuers organized a river search, Winner and the later-to-be-determined stolen Ford Mustang he was driving were the subject of several 911 calls from motorists on U.S. Route 220 and Interstate 68. One caller reported the vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate, police said.
Minutes later, a Midlothian resident reported the Mustang had pulled into his barn on Fairview Farm road.
Winner reportedly attempted to enter the residence but ran when he was confronted by the homeowner, police said.
Arriving troopers quickly arrested Winner, who was found hiding in an outbuilding on the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.