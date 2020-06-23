FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was arrested Monday afternoon as he was allegedly burglarizing a Washington Street residence when the occupant returned home, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
In fact, investigation by Frostburg Police determined Justin Edward Shriver, 36, had allegedly broken into the same residence earlier in the day. In the first incident, he reportedly stole and wrote a check and then attempted to cash it at a local bank, police said.
However, the bank reportedly became suspicious of the check and notified the victim by phone, who then immediately returned home to check the property.
It was at that time Shriver was found inside the residence.
Police arrested Shriver without incident, charging him with first-degree burglary, theft less than $100, malicious destruction of property and related charges.
He was being held Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $7,500 bond, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Frostburg Police said Shriver accessed the dwelling by breaking the glass of a rear door of the property.
