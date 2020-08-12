Police: Man carjacked woman so he could buy drugs

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he allegedly forced a woman to drive him to an ATM to get money to purchase drugs, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Police arrested Travis Maurice Peck, 30, Tuesday on charges of robbery, carjacking, assault and theft before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner.
Police said the female victim was reportedly forced into a vehicle and assaulted at a Gateway Terrace location before she was forced to drive to a Virginia Avenue address, where Peck was ultimately arrested.
The victim apparently was not injured.
