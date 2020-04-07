Police: Man says he has coronavirus, coughs on officers

CUMBERLAND — A city man faces charges after he allegedly claimed he had the coronavirus then coughed in the direction of police officers attempting to arrest him Monday for an unrelated incident, Cumberland Police said.
Police said Nicholas Richard Kennell, 40, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Officers were attempting to serve Kennell with an arrest warrant related to an assault complaint at the South Street residence.
