OAKLAND — A joint police operation Wednesday that targeted alleged drug dealers across Garrett County resulted in charges against 20 people.
Eleven people were indicted as part of investigations by the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs over the last several months, including:
• Dayrle Lee Lambert, 56, Oakland, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession – not marijuana.
Lambert was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Shelby Ovilene Fultz, 55, Oakland, three counts distribution of methamphetamine, three counts possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three counts possession – not marijuana.
Lambert was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Timothy Joe Beachy, 54, Grantsville, three counts distribution of methamphetamine, three counts possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three counts possession – not marijuana.
Beachy was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Allen Scott Sweitzer, 37, Oakland, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession – not marijuana.
Sweitzer was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Emiley Yvonne Capel, 24, Friendsville, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession – not marijuana.
Capel was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Joseph Michael Dewitt, 56, Oakland, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession – not marijuana and possession of CDS paraphernalia
Dewitt was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Randall Eugene Lambert, 33, Oakland, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of buprenorphine, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and two counts possession – not marijuana.
Lambert was being held on $25,000 bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Devin Wayne Guthrie, 30, Oakland, distribution of buprenorphine, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and possession – not marijuana.
Guthrie was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Dewayne Allen Schrock, 52, Oakland, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession – not marijuana.
Schrock was being held on $25,000 bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• Deven Richard Brown, 36, Oakland, distribution of hydrocodone, distribution of amphetamine, two counts possession with intent to distribute — not marijuana and two counts possesion — not marijuana.
Brown was being held without bond at the Garrett County Jail.
• David Lee Kitzmiller II, 23, Oakland, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession – not marijuana.
Kitzmiller was being held on $25,000 bond in the Garrett County Jail.
Authorities also served search warrants at four locations — 100 block of Spring Lane, Oakland; 500 block of Main Street, Deer Park; 400 block of Edgewood Drive, Deer Park; and 200 block of Spring Lane, Oakland — resulting in the arrests of nine people, including:
• Steven Wade Hauser, 59, Oakland, on a charge of maintaining common nuisance. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
• Larry Gay Wilson, 57, Oakland, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.
• Crystal Dawn Noland, 50, Oakland, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession — not marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. She was released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond.
• Jonathan Wesley Burns, 29, Oakland, on a charge of possession — not marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance.
• Miranda Rae Bageant, 32, Oakland, on a charge of possession – not marijuana. She was released after posting a $2,500 unsecured personal bond.
• Thomas Seth Marple, 28, Oakland, on a charge of possession — not marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance.
• Cheryl Ann Minnick, 41, Oakland, on outstanding warrants held by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police and remained jailed Friday.
• Anthony Ford Frazee, 37, Friendsville, on charges of possession with intent to distribute — not marijuana and possession — not marijuana. He was released on an unsecured personal bond of $5,000.
• Ingrid Alishia Parks, 50, Oakland, on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession – marijuana. She was released on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000.
Seven additional criminal indictments had not been served. Those names will not be released until apprehended by law enforcement, police said.
