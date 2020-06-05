Police pursuing several leads in Cumberland homicide investigation

CUMBERLAND — Investigators continue to pursue leads as they search for the person responsible for killing a man May 30 inside a Fort Cumberland Homes residence.
Antonio Maurice Rollins, 25, died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head fired from a small caliber firearm, according to an autopsy completed by the state medical examiner’s office.
He was found dead on the kitchen floor of a residence in Building 12 of the housing complex shortly after 7 p.m.
“The investigation is active. C3I investigators have been working pretty much around the clock since the investigation began,” said Jon Dudiak, C3I operations supervisor. “We are following several leads.”
Cumberland Police is continuing its work alongside the C3I Unit to find the killer.
Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime.
“Cases like this are usually solved through cooperation with the community, so we are counting on your help,” said Cumberland Police Capt. Chuck Ternent, a former C3I investigator who was recently named the city department's chief of police.
Anyone with information in the case may contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600; the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326 or Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-759-3550 or http://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com/.
