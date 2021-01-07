CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County, West Virginia, man was jailed on motor vehicle theft and drug charges Wednesday after he was found passed out in the front seat of a stolen vehicle parked in the Polk Street area, according to Cumberland Police.
William Orva Mosher III, 28, of Ridgeley, was taken into custody on a motor vehicle theft charge from Mineral County and for possession of heroin and fentanyl, substances that were reportedly discovered in Mosher's possession at time time of the arrest, police said. Drug paraphernalia was also seized at that time.
A lookout for the stolen Dodge Dart was posted and a city police officer observed the suspect vehicle with a man unconscious in the front seat. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a location on Carpenter Avenue in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
Mosher was jailed on $5,000 bond on the local charges and without bond on the detainer from Mineral County.
