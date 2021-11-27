city police lights

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that occurred Friday in the 300 block of Bedford Street.

Officers spoke to the victim who said their vehicle was parked behind a red vehicle. Police were called to the location at 7:20 p.m.

When the resident went to leave, a dent was observed in the front bumper with red paint transfer, police said.

If anyone has any information, contact the Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or email at cpd@cumberlandmd.gov. The reference case number is C2021-29698.

