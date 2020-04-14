Police seek home invasion suspects

CUMBERLAND — Three men are being sought in an armed home invasion that occurred early Tuesday at an Arch Street residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Police said the suspects, who wore masks to conceal their identities, forced their way into the home about 12:25 a.m., brandished handguns and demanded money. Several items were stolen before they fled.
Two victims inside the home were not injured.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600 or Allegany-Mineral County Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307. Callers can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.