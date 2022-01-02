CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police is seeking to identify two men following an attempted burglary at a Baltimore Street business early New Year's Day.
Police said the business owner awoke as one of the suspects attempted to enter through a window to his apartment, which is above the business. When the suspect saw the owner, police said, he ran away with the second suspect.
Electric wires to the business, which was not named by authorities, were cut.
Police said one suspect work all black with white tennis shoes; the second wore a camouflage jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information was asked to call Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
