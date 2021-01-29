ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Romney Police Department is seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from a Romney youth shelter.
Morgan Mullen was last seen Tuesday in the Fort Ashby area, police said.
Mullen is white and has brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and socks but no shoes, and had a white blanket with black lettering and red dots with her.
Anyone with information on about her whereabouts is asked to contact Romney Police at 304-822-600 or call 1-800-843-5678.
