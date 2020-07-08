ACCIDENT — Maryland State Police is attempting to determine who placed signs with derogatory statements along the 26000 block of Garrett Highway in the area of Devils Half Acre Road late Monday or early Tuesday.
Troopers responded to the location just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the complaint.
Police said the signs were placed on the southbound and northbound sides of the road. They were recovered and processed for evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ross at the McHenry barrack, 301-387-1101.
