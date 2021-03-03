CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore County man was jailed without bond following his arrest Tuesday on Park Street by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and Cumberland Police.
William Edward Wright, 45, of Nottingham, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and related offenses when he was arrest in the area of Park Street.
Wright was being held Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was scheduled April 1.
Following the arrest, a search and seizure warrant was executed in the 1300 block of National Highway in LaVale, where police reportedly seized large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine, drug packaging materials and a loaded handgun.
Police said the arrest reportedly stemmed from investigation of distribution and sales of fentanyl and crack cocaine.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.
