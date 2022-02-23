WILEY FORD, W.Va. — A Wiley Ford man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement that lasted nearly eight hours, Mineral County Sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said.
The victim was preliminarily identified as Glenn Abe, 75. Ellifritz said deputies were sent to the home on state Route 28 just before 6 a.m. to conduct a well-being check.
Upon arrival and entering the residence located near Route 28 Auto Sales, deputies reportedly found evidence of someone being injured and encountered Abe, who was in a bedroom.
"He told our deputies to go away and then discharged a round through the bedroom door," Ellifritz said.
The sheriff said deputies withdrew and set up a perimeter to secure the area before a hostage negotiator attempted to talk with Abe, who reportedly did not respond.
More gunfire erupted as the standoff continued.
"Several rounds were fired through the door and from a window at officers," said Ellifritz, adding Abe was observed in possession of several weapons that included long guns.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Ellifritz said, police tossed a telephone into the bedroom before the suspect discharged a long gun to take his own life.
No officers were injured during the incident that included the assistance of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Unit and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team.
The incident remains under investigation by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office under the direction of Lt. Chris Leatherman.
West Virginia State Police continued to process the crime scene early Wednesday evening.
The body of the victim was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
"We have no idea what occurred in the residence or why we were called and why we were fired upon," said Ellifritz.
Ellifritz said police had been called to the location previously concerning theft complaints but it was not recently.
