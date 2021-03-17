CUMBERLAND — Speeding tractor-trailers traveling Interstate 68 from Frostburg to Cumberland were the focus of a police initiative Wednesday aimed at reducing the number of accidents and brake fires involving the vehicles along the stretch of highway.
"One of the Cumberland Police Department's goals for 2021 is to enhance commercial vehicle enforcement along Interstate 68 in the city limits of Cumberland," said Lt. James Burt.
From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., city police and the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division stopped 28 commercial vehicles for traffic violations, conducted 18 inspections and took four vehicles off the road. Twenty-four citations and 15 warnings were issued, as was one safety equipment repair order.
"Our department is aware of the significant problems we have been experiencing with commercial truck crashes and brake fires along our small section of Interstate 68 as it passes through the city of Cumberland," Burt said. "We recognize these events are dangerous and create problems that impact our community."
