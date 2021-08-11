CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man who allegedly stole a vehicle while the driver was unloading groceries was arrested a short time later after police used the vehicle's GPS tracking system to pinpoint its location.
Cumberland Police said Tyrell Edward Hill, 30, was charged with motor vehicle theft, unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft from $1,500 to $25,000 and theft $100 to $1,500. He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond, pending bail review Wednesday by a district court judge.
The charges stemmed from the alleged theft of a vehicle in the 200 block of Decatur Street where the vehicle was reportedly stolen while the engine was left running.
Police said the vehicle, a 2013 Ford Escape, was a rental model that was equipped with a GPS tracking system. With the assistance of the rental company, officers were led to the 200 block of Springdale Street where Hill was identified as a suspect through interview of several people at that location.
Police said keys to the stolen vehicle were found inside the residence where Hill was arrested.
