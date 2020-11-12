CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer traveled out of control Wednesday afternoon on the crosstown bridge of eastbound Interstate 68 due to wet road conditions and the fact that there was no load on the rig at the time, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
The driver, who was not identified, escaped injuries in the 1:13 p.m. crash that occurred when the rig traveled out of control and slammed into the median wall, police said.
The mishap closed the eastbound lanes for 2 1/2 hours and briefly closed one westbound lane as first responders worked to control a ruptured fuel tank that caused fuel to flow from the crash scene onto Greene Street.
The Allegany County Hazardous Incident Response Team, Cumberland Fire Department, Bedford Road and LaVale volunteer fire departments, State Highway Administration, Allegany County Fire Police and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
