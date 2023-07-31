CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly made threats against state officials, then assaulted the Cumberland Police officer who attempted to serve her with an arrest warrant.
Batricia Lynn Nave, 39, was later released from custody after posting a $500 bond set by a District Court commissioner.
Police said Nave kicked an officer as she was being escorted to a police cruiser.
She was charged with assault on police, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, destruction of property, theft less than $100, threatening to injure a state official and sending a threat to a state official.
