FLINTSTONE — The Western Maryland Chapter of the SCCA Washington DC Region, organizers of the Polish Mountain Hill Climb, are on track to return to Gilpin Road on Friday.
“We’re excited to hold our 15th annual Polish Mountain Hill Climb, even if it took us 17 years to get there,” WMC SCCA president John Felten said.
The 2023 edition of the sports car gathering will be dedicated in memory of the late Herman Melotti, who died earlier this year. Melotti was a pioneering local racer who was a performance tire development engineer with Kelly-Springfield and Goodyear tire companies. He competed both at the legendary Cumberland Airport Nationals and in the modern Polish Mountain Hill Climb.
“Our annual kickoff cruise-in party at the Flintstone VFD Friday night and the two days of SCCA hill climb competition on the mountain would not be possible without our long-term partnerships with the Flintstone VFD, Maryland SHA, the Sports Car Club of America, local law enforcement and public safety agencies,” Felten said.
Organizers receive backing from private sector financial sponsors and nearly 100 volunteers needed for each year’s competition.
“Working with the Maryland State Highway District 6 office, we have developed a plan over the years that affects the smallest possible number of local residents,” Felten said.
On Saturday and Sunday, the event will follow a prescribed outline of road signs and traffic control points manned between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Race entrants and their pit crews will be inside the controlled area using a groomed field 100 yards west of the starting line as their base of operations offered free of charge for the event by T.R. Robinette.
Spectators are encouraged to park on state Route 144 east of Flintstone and use shuttle transportation to access the competition area. The paddock area will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing spectators into the competition area.
The 2023 Polish Mountain Hill Climb is sponsored by Western Maryland Distributing, Belt Paving, Teter Landscaping and Excavation, American Rent All, AC&T, Furlow’s Towing, Twigg Towing, T.R. Robinette, McClarran and Williams, Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association, SCCA Washington DC Region and Boggs Supply. Proceeds of the event benefit the Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company.
More information is available on Facebook by searching Polish Mountain Hill Climb Official Info Page.
