CUMBERLAND — As Memorial Day fast approaches, the staff of public pools around the area are working to get them ready for holiday weekend openings.
The Constitution Park Pool and the Frostburg Community Pool are both planning to open for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Constitution Park Pool will be open May 29 through May 31, closed June 1 through June 4, and reopened June 5 and June 6. It will open for daily use June 8.
“We will learn more about what restrictions need to be followed this season when we have our pre-opening inspection next week,” said Diane Johnson, Cumberland’s director of Parks and Recreation. “We do anticipate some COVID-19 related items and will follow state and local guidelines. Park pool staff will continue to clean high touch areas more frequently. We will maintain all guidelines related to occupancy number, etc., when we learn what those restrictions are.”
The information on the city website regarding the pool has not yet been updated for the season.
The Parks and Recreation Department of Frostburg plans to have the community pool open May 29 and remain open through the Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. each day. The regular hours are noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“As for pandemic restrictions for outdoor pools, it appears they’ve pretty much all been lifted by the state. Although there are no state restrictions, the state is telling us to follow CDC guidelines for pools,” said Brian Vought, Frostburg city’s director of Parks and Recreation. “So although there are no capacity limits, we will be recommending social distancing unless/until the CDC or state guidelines change.
“Things will, for the most part, be back to normal this year. We are planning our 100th anniversary celebration for the pool this year. I guess that would be something that would make this year a little different.”
