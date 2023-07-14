CUMBERLAND — North Centre Street will be closed between Union Street and Frederick Street on July 17-20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that Triton Construcition can perform work.
Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted around the construction at the intersection with Baltimore Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained to all businesses on North Centre Street during the closure.
Any questions, contact Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
