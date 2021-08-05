CUMBERLAND — Queen City Drive will be closed from Baltimore Street to the parking lot entrance at McDonald’s on Aug. 10 beginning at 6 a.m. to allow Columbia Gas to excavate pits in order to bore a new gas main underneath the CSX tracks.
The full road closure is expected to be in effect until Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Queen City Drive will be reopened to two lanes of traffic between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.
The road will continue to be closed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays until Aug. 27. The road is expected to be open for two-way traffic during the weekends.
Westbound vehicles on Queen City Drive will be detoured down Harrison Street to Mechanic Street and Frederick Street. Eastbound vehicles will be detoured down Bedford Street Extended to Bedford Street, Mechanic Street and Harrison Street. Local traffic will be permitted to access the Roses Shopping Plaza going eastbound and to move westbound toward the Queen City Drive and Baltimore Street intersection in order to cross the CSX tracks toward Baltimore Avenue and Park Street.
Delays should be expected and flaggers will facilitate the movement of traffic. If there are any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
