KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department has reported a COVID-19 case at Burlington Primary School.
In a news release late Sunday, the health department didn’t identify the individual as a student or staff member, but said those who had close contact with the affected person had been put into isolation and were being monitored.
Environmental cleaning was completed at the school, according to the release.
“As we move forward, the health department and Mineral County Schools are asking parents to keep children home if they are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms,” read the release.
Mineral County had 151 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Seven of those cases were active.
Four county residents have died from the disease.
