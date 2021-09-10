FROSTBURG — A face mask is a good example of a personal freedom that people can sacrifice in exchange for collective security, Matthew Ravenscroft said of a proven method to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
He uses that analogy while teaching students about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and measures that followed that day to secure the country.
“We are usually willing to give up our personal freedom to do whatever we want because we want to be safe as a society,” said Ravenscroft, who teaches Historical Research Methods and AP Government and Politics classes at Mountain Ridge High School.
Most students say they’re willing to sacrifice some personal freedom if it means they’ll gain protections, he said.
“I actually used the example this year of masks,” Ravenscroft said. “It is definitely an intrusion on our personal freedom to wear masks, but I’m willing to do it personally as a teacher and a human … to help get us out of the pandemic and to move our society into a better place.”
He recalled the first time he learned of the 9/11 attacks.
“I was a junior at (West Virginia University),” Ravenscroft said and added he had just taken a test and entered the student union when he saw a large crowd of students huddled around a small TV.
He walked to his next class where his teacher, a New York native, updated students on the latest news.
“It was just like a surreal day after that,” Ravenscroft said.
“I remember talking to people that I probably would have never talked to, like on my walk home … the bringing together of the country,” he said. “I remember how unbelievably clear the sky was that night (because) they had grounded all the planes.”
Today, Ravenscroft shows his students a few clips about the events of 9/11, but spends the bulk of class time discussing how the attacks happened and how they impacted the country.
“For example, my AP Government students are working on a policy analysis research paper analyzing post-9/11 policy created to address the failures of 9/11,” he said. “Since it has been 20 years, they also analyze the effectiveness of the policy and any unintended consequences it may have had.”
He also incorporates some personal memories of the attacks into the lessons.
“In the beginning of the lesson I share my experiences on that day, but mainly the general feeling of the country and angst that existed in the populace,” Ravenscroft said. “Wondering who would go to war, how long it might last, and how it would change our country. What I share is that the idyllic foreign isolation and general calm of the 1990s was shattered in a matter of hours.”
Mountain Ridge High School senior Haley Llewellyn was born three years after Sept. 11, 2001.
She said she learned in school about the attacks, and “the impact that it had on our country afterwards.”
The attacks were scary and terrible, Llewellyn said, but led to some important safeguards, including increased airport security.
“It created some policies that have really been beneficial for our country,” she said.
She and her classmate, Reis Howard, studied the events of Sept. 11, 2001, as freshmen in Ravenscroft’s AP Government class.
“We took a whole day just researching about it, and then the next day writing a paper about it,” Howard said. “We really just focused on the effect that the event had on America at the time, and then the effect that it had on America later down the line that’s still in place today.”
Howard talked of the post-9/11 “trickle down” impacts, including wiretapping and surveillance conducted by U.S. government agencies touted to prevent future terrorist attacks.
“(There’s) loss of privacy,” Howard said. “But you’re gaining security.”
