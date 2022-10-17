CUMBERLAND — What started as a temporary position for Rev. Martha Macgill in Cumberland led to an eight-year stint as rector of Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church.
While Macgill will retire from the post Nov. 6, she has big plans to continue ministry work in the community.
Macgill arrived to lead Emmanuel in 2014 following the sudden death of Edward “Bo” Chapman, rector of the church for nearly 30 years.
She originally planned to fill a two-year interim position, but her match with Emmanuel and the surrounding community grew stronger over time.
“I’ve just been taken with Cumberland,” Macgill said. “It’s the right size town … to build a relationship.”
Law, family and spirit
Macgill was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on Feb. 19, 1958.
She attended St. Agnes Episcopal School for Girls in Alexandria from first grade through high school, and was valedictorian of her graduating class.
As a student at Davidson College, she met her husband Bryan Kelleher.
The couple have been married 41 years, have a son, daughter and five grandchildren.
After college, Macgill graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1984, and New York University School of Law in 1986.
“I passed the bar (exam),” she said.
But a vocation in spiritual life called.
Macgill graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1995, and served parishes in Richmond, Virginia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Baltimore, Maryland; and finally, Cumberland.
She also taught as an adjunct in the Philosophy Department of Frostburg State University, and authored “Traveler on the Way” that documents her work in South Africa.
Post-retirement community ministry
Macgill will keep an office for “soul space” at Hoye House on the Emmanuel campus.
“I will be working actively to promote the (Hoye House) Tour Center and Museum in the community as well as other outreach and spiritual opportunities in Cumberland,” she said.
She also is developing a podcast with her son Jack called “Globalsapiens,” which showcases their lives as world citizens.
To learn more, email Macgill at soulspacecumberland@gmail.com.
‘World view and perspective’
Frostburg native Clory Jackson, founder of The Brownsville Project, said Macgill is a patient and compassionate leader who is firm about right and wrong.
“She’s been such a safe haven for so many people,” Jackson said. “I have a lot of respect for her.”
Macgill “has a world view and perspective,” and has been a great partner to The Brownsville Project, Jackson said.
Emmanuel Chief Docent Ron Growden talked of Macgill’s arrival at the church that followed a “turbulent” period after Chapman’s death.
“It was good to have her,” Growden said.
Barbara Crane, a senior warden and docent at Emmanuel, talked of Macgill’s community outreach work with organizations and events including the Heritage Days Festival in Cumberland.
“I will deeply miss her,” Crane said of Macgill’s leadership at the church.
Frostburg resident Joy Kroeger-Mappes has worked with Macgill at various settings including community events.
Macgill has “a rich history in working for racial justice,” she said.
“She has been and is a wonderful presence in this community,” Kroeger-Mappes said. “I’m glad she is not leaving us.”
