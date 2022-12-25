CUMBERLAND, Md. — The operator of the mid-Atlantic’s electricity grid called Saturday on people to conserve electricity through Christmas morning as the region continues to deal with weather-related outages and freezing temperatures.
Potomac Edison on Saturday said PJM Interconnection made the request because of high demand because of cold temperatures. PJM operates the electricity grid for about 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia.
“PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages,” said a statement from Potomac Edison. “Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.”
Many area residents remained without electricity Sunday morning after snow Thursday was followed by high winds, including more than 300 Potomac Edison customers in Allegany County; 275 in Garrett; 400 in Hampshire; 195 in Mineral; 150 in Grant and 200 in Hardy.
The utility said its workers were working around the clock to restore power in affected areas and "we currently hope to have the majority of impacted customers restored by late Tuesday night. Many areas will be restored sooner."
Potomac Edison offered tips to help conserve the use of electricity:
• If health permits, set thermostats at a lower temperature than usual.
• Turn off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights – including holiday lights – that you do not need or are not using.
• Postpone using major electric household appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.
• Close curtains and blinds to retain warm air inside homes.
