POTOMAC PARK, Md. — Police are looking for the man who robbed the Pit-N-Go convenience store on McMullen Highway at gunpoint late Tuesday.
Maryland State Police said the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. when the suspect entered the store and pointed the gun at three employees. He allegedly stole two money trays from cash registers and fled on foot on Mulberry Avenue.
One employee was taken to UPMC Western Maryland, police said
The suspect was described as a Black man with medium build. He was wearing a mask, black top and pants.
Troopers were assisted by Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies and a detective from the Maryland State Police Criminal Investigative Unit.
