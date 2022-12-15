KEYSER, W.Va. — Expanding enrollment and its overall presence in the community are among the top priorities in the strategic plan for WVU Potomac State College, says interim President Chris Gilmer.
Two town halls held on the college campus this week allowed folks who wanted to have a say about the plan to speak their piece and ask questions of Gilmer.
Tuesday evening’s meeting drew a thin crowd, likely because of other ongoing events on campus, Gilmer said. A larger group attended a meeting held Wednesday afternoon, which was also open for virtual attendance.
Gilmer, who was appointed interim president six months ago, told the small group gathered Tuesday that he spent the first 90 days in his new job getting to know the community before developing his own goals and plans for the college. They are tied to those outlined in the strategic plan that PSC intends to adopt in January, he said.
Gilmer said the meetings represented “one more opportunity” for anyone who wanted to weigh in to do so.
“I wanted there to be opportunities for the community to come together and help us think about any small tweaks that we need to make to it — anywhere that we missed the mark, anything that we omitted — so that when we put it into action in January, it’ll be the best that it can be,” Gilmer said.
Gilmer’s eight proposed goals and objectives all address facets of the six proposed by the college’s strategic plan council. Both include a heavy emphasis on increasing enrollment, as well as expanding and enhancing academic programs and addressing the campus’s infrastructure needs.
COVID-19 greatly impacted enrollment levels on campuses across the country, said Gilmer. While “stabilizing enrollment has got to be job one,” the college reported good enrollment numbers for the current year and “very strong projections” for next year, he said.
“We’re trending in a positive direction,” he said.
Gilmer proposed the college aim for level enrollment for the coming academic year, “and incremental growth for four years after that.” Ultimately, he said, he hopes to see a 30% increase in enrollment.
“That’s an extremely ambitious number, and I freely admit that,” Gilmer said. “We will not get that number by doing the same things the same ways we’ve done before.”
The college attends to achieve that through means including marketing PSC more to students in the Washington, D.C., metro area and expanding its online presence, Gilmer said, as well as adding new academic programs and enhancing existing ones.
“The main thing I want to underline there is that I don’t want to change the culture of this wonderful institution in any way,” Gilmer said. “I just want us to build on what we already have going for us, to think outside the box a little bit.”
Gilmer said the school also needs to place an emphasis on retaining current students, and “significant facilities upgrades” are planned.
“Our facilities and maintenance teams do an impeccable job in keeping the facilities that we have as nice as they can be,” Gilmer said. “But, most of our facilities are quite old, and in need of some significant infrastructure repair, enhancement and renovation.”
Other focus areas include enhancing relationships with other higher education institutions in the region and emphasizing their role and responsibility in the Mineral County community and beyond.
“I have told everybody who would stop long enough to listen to me that I want this community to become compelled and convicted by the notion that there’s no institution of higher education in Mineral County or Allegany County, or any of the surrounding counties, who cares more about the people and the future of the counties that we serve,” Gilmer said.
