KEYSER, W.Va. — The search for a replacement for West Virginia University Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff will commence soon, as she prepares to step down from her role, the university announced Friday.
Orlikoff's departure, reportedly due to family reasons, will be effective June 30, according to a release.
Orlikoff took over as PSC president in November 2016 after first serving a few months in an interim position.
Prior to that, she was a faculty member who taught French in the department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics, and also directed the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences.
“We are so appreciative of Jennifer’s service to WVU and Potomac State College over the years — and especially in leading the Keyser campus through the pandemic,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed in the release. “She has always been a champion of high-quality experiential learning for our students. Her contributions have set up Potomac State College for success now and into the future.”
After selecting a search committee, WVU officials hope to have a new president for PSC — either on an interim or permanent basis — by July 1.
