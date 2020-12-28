KEYSER, W.Va. — COVID-19 numbers have continued to stay elevated in Mineral County and the surrounding areas. Potomac Valley Hospital has taken extra steps to ensure that patients who require hospitalization are receiving the best care possible while being able to stay close to home.
“Patients who are requiring hospitalization are needing a longer stay to get them through this,” said President and CEO Mark Boucot. Longer stays for patients requiring a higher level of care means an increase in the types of medical care as well as type of equipment needed.
Potomac Valley Hospital has created COVID centers within the hospital that allow those caring for COVID-19 patients to reduce the use of personal protective equipment by only going into a specifically dedicated unit within the hospital. The COVID centers are able to expand throughout the facility. Patients are able to be seen by physicians, surgical intensivists and critical care intensivists from WVU Medicine. Local physicians are partnering with specialists from Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to become a single team.
“No one knows a patient like their family doctor, and working with an intensivist at Ruby gives you the best of both worlds,” Boucot said. “The hospitalists are the same doctors that would see you as part of the of the community practice. The community practice physicians are the ones you see in the hospital. We are really grateful to have this opportunity. The WVU Health System has been phenomenal for its response to the pandemic and the support to the outlying hospitals.”
In addition to more shipments of PPE and respirator equipment, PVH has received more high flow oxygen ventilation equipment to treat patients. “We’ve identified that oxygen therapy has been very beneficial. Having more high flow oxygen devices, more BIPAP machines, is allowing our patients to stay local,” said Boucot.
At this time there is a no visitation policy in effect within the hospital. Staff members are working with families to provide alternate ways for patients to stay in touch. Staff will also begin wearing larger pictures of themselves without their PPE so patients can see the person providing their care is a real person.
“Alleviating any stress and anxiety of patients that we can will help create a stronger sense of care and human interaction. Our medical and nursing staff has a very high degree of empathy and compassion. The work they are doing and the great lengths they are going to for their patients is remarkable,” said Boucot.
