KEYSER, W.Va. — Federal funds will soon help WVU Potomac Valley Hospital recoup some of the costs the hospital incurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Joe Manchin announced earlier this week that the hospital was to receive $313,700 for equipment and personnel costs incurred in 2021 when the COVID-19 overflow wing was in operation. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan and come through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, according to a release from Manchin’s office.
“Our healthcare professionals continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased Potomac Valley Hospital is receiving support from the American Rescue Plan to continue its critical work,” Manchin said in the release. “The funding announced today will help purchase new medical equipment and reimburse labor expenses the hospital experienced as it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
PVH Chief Operating Officer Amy Boothe said via email Wednesday that the money would help reimburse the hospital for both equipment purchased last year and labor costs for the staff needed to operate the COVID-19 overflow wing.
Boothe said the grant covers $187,000 of the $534,000 cost for the equipment, and the hospital covered the rest. The money also reimburses $126,000 of labor costs out of $362,000 total, Boothe said.
An influx of patients at the hospital between April and September last year led to high costs for labor and equipment alike, Boothe said.
“We have opened the overflow unit multiple times during the pandemic,” Boothe wrote. “Each time, we are required to use additional staff to care for those patients. There were significant amounts of overtime, additional wages, and contract labor expense to be able to provide appropriate care. We have staff and equipment to cover our 25 bed hospital, when flexing up to a 30-32 bed hospital, that requires 24/7 nursing, technical, and support staff to cover the additional patients. The staff at PVH worked tirelessly, long hours, and additional shifts to ensure the community was cared for.”
Boothe thanked hospital staff and federal legislators both.
“PVH has incredible staff and physicians that have always been willing to do whatever it takes to care for the patients in this community,” Boothe wrote. “PVH will always make the investments in the necessary staff and equipment to ensure we have top quality care and that we treat every patient like a member of our own family. PVH is grateful for the support of Senator Manchin and Congressman (David) McKinley in assisting the rural hospitals with receiving the funds and resources needed to care for the patients in this geography.”
